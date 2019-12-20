|
Delia J. Casamassina
Totowa - Delia J. Casamassina, (nee Traina), 83, of Totowa, passed away on December 18, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 12, 1936 to the late Joseph and Dora Traina. Delia worked as a bookkeeper at Wells Fargo Bank in Totowa, NJ for many years. She was also a member of the Totowa Seniors Club as well as the Totowa Senior Center. Delia was the beloved wife of Thomas Casamassina for 58 years, the adored mother of Thomas Casamassina, Jr. and his wife Michelle and Laurie Babin and her husband Jack. Delia was the treasured grandmother of Daniel and Abby Casamassina and Andrea, Breanne and Sean Babin. She was the dear sister of Salvatore Traina and his wife Lillian and the late Tina Bonsignore. Delia was also a loving aunt to Lisa, Melissa and Michael. Visitation will be Sunday, December 22nd from 4-8pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park. A funeral service will begin on Monday, December 23rd at 11am at Santangelo Funeral Home. Guests may arrive after 10am. Burial will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to . More at www.santangelofuneral.com