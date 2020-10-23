Delores "Dolly" Guerra
Saddle Brook - Delores "Dolly", (nee De Cicco), a 58 year resident of Saddle Brook, formerly of Brooklyn, NY, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She was a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church Saddle Brook and a member of the Rosary Society. Cherished wife of 65 years to Robert. Loving and caring mother of the late Bobby (1995), Christopher Guerra and his wife Lori, Steven Guerra and his wife Melanie, Richard Guerra and his wife Janice. Treasured grandmother of Christina and her husband Tommy, Dayna, Monica, Jessica, Robert, and Matthew. She was an exceptional cook and made delicious family meals. Family will receive friends on Sunday October 25, 2020 from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:00 am on Monday, October 26, 2020, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 9:30 am Funeral Mass at St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church 488 Saddle River Road Saddle Brook. Interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Dolly's memory may be made to St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church 488 Saddle River Road Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
