Delores L. (Martin) Miles
Hackensack - Ms. Miles passed away on Nov. 1, 2019. Born on April 3, 1936 to Dorothy E. Martin and Henry Martin.
Delores was an O.R. Tech at Hackensack University Medical Ctr., Hackensack. Delores is survived by two daughters Dorothy Miles, and Leigh Miles (Steven), sister of Phillis Booth (Lo Ron).
She is predeceased by her brother Henry R. Martin Jr. (Paulette), sister Katherine Taylor (Robert), Ruby Evans (Harvey) and mother-in-law Ann Bland, brother-in-law Eugene (Plucky) Bolden (Ethel) and Favorite Uncle Robert Fortune (Eugenia). Survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren. Dear Companion Charlie Storrs.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 15, 6-10 pm at Mt. Zion Lodge No. 50 F & AM 230 Passaic St., Hackensack. Arrangement by Earl I. Jones, Hackensack.