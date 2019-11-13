Services
Earl I Jones Funeral Home - Hackensack
305 First Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
201-487-8822
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Mt. Zion Lodge
50 F & AM 230 Passaic St
Hackensack, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Miles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores L. (Martin) Miles


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores L. (Martin) Miles Obituary
Delores L. (Martin) Miles

Hackensack - Ms. Miles passed away on Nov. 1, 2019. Born on April 3, 1936 to Dorothy E. Martin and Henry Martin.

Delores was an O.R. Tech at Hackensack University Medical Ctr., Hackensack. Delores is survived by two daughters Dorothy Miles, and Leigh Miles (Steven), sister of Phillis Booth (Lo Ron).

She is predeceased by her brother Henry R. Martin Jr. (Paulette), sister Katherine Taylor (Robert), Ruby Evans (Harvey) and mother-in-law Ann Bland, brother-in-law Eugene (Plucky) Bolden (Ethel) and Favorite Uncle Robert Fortune (Eugenia). Survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren. Dear Companion Charlie Storrs.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 15, 6-10 pm at Mt. Zion Lodge No. 50 F & AM 230 Passaic St., Hackensack. Arrangement by Earl I. Jones, Hackensack.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -