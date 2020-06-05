Dena Mac Nab



Wood-Ridge - Dena Mac Nab of Wood-Ridge passed away on May 27 at age 98. She was born in Paterson, NJ to parents William and Esther Mac Nab. While attending Central High School she was the school's majorette. She went on to business school and thence a secretarial career, working at the Oakland Military Academy and Curtis-Wright, among other places. Dena was predeceased by her son Arthur L. Dietz, a noted local musician and composer. In earlier years Dena enjoyed ballroom dancing and horseback riding. She is survived by her sister Dorothy Dunkerley, nephew William Dunkerley, grandniece Lori and her husband Dean Lorenzini, her great grandniece Kayleigh Lorezini, and several cousins. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to one's own favorite charity in Dena's name. Remembrances and comments of appreciation for Dena may be sent to Dena-Tributes@artiedietz.website and will be incorporated into a future memorial. A private burial will be followed at a later date by a virtual memorial service.









