Dena MacNab
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dena Mac Nab

Wood-Ridge - Dena Mac Nab of Wood-Ridge passed away on May 27 at age 98. She was born in Paterson, NJ to parents William and Esther Mac Nab. While attending Central High School she was the school's majorette. She went on to business school and thence a secretarial career, working at the Oakland Military Academy and Curtis-Wright, among other places. Dena was predeceased by her son Arthur L. Dietz, a noted local musician and composer. In earlier years Dena enjoyed ballroom dancing and horseback riding. She is survived by her sister Dorothy Dunkerley, nephew William Dunkerley, grandniece Lori and her husband Dean Lorenzini, her great grandniece Kayleigh Lorezini, and several cousins. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to one's own favorite charity in Dena's name. Remembrances and comments of appreciation for Dena may be sent to Dena-Tributes@artiedietz.website and will be incorporated into a future memorial. A private burial will be followed at a later date by a virtual memorial service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved