Denis Brown
August 1939- July 2020, beloved husband to Margaret, father to children Sean, Jacqueline, Renee and Brian, Poppy to seven grandchildren, father-in-law to Jennifer, Steve, Clayton and Bridget, fought a hard battle with Alzheimer's, died peacefully surrounded by his cherished family. Services to be held at St. John the Baptist Church, Healdsburg, CA on Thursday, July 30th starting at 11:00 am. Donations in lieu of flowers to Wounded Warriors
Project (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
).