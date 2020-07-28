1/1
Denis Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Denis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Denis Brown

August 1939- July 2020, beloved husband to Margaret, father to children Sean, Jacqueline, Renee and Brian, Poppy to seven grandchildren, father-in-law to Jennifer, Steve, Clayton and Bridget, fought a hard battle with Alzheimer's, died peacefully surrounded by his cherished family. Services to be held at St. John the Baptist Church, Healdsburg, CA on Thursday, July 30th starting at 11:00 am. Donations in lieu of flowers to Wounded Warriors Project (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 28 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved