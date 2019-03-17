|
|
Denis Mullins
New Milford - Denis Mullins was 91 when he passed away Thursday, March 14th, 2019. Born in Fethard, County Tipperary, Ireland, he was a resident of New Milford since 1959. Denis worked as the Night Manager at the New Milford ShopRite for over 29 years. He is the beloved husband of Mary T. "Maureen" Mullins for over 60 years. Denis is the loving father of Denise Mullins, Michael Mullins and his wife Kathy and John C. Mullins. He was predeceased by his late brothers Christopher and Patrick Mullins. Denis is the devoted grandfather of Josh Chiavaro, Stephen Lyman and his partner Bill Anstadt, Michael V. Mullins and his fiancé Merrin Collins, Kaitlin Connolly and her husband Barry, Chris Mullins and his wife Tiffany, Sean Mullins, Evan Mullins and Danny Mullins. Denis was also survived by his cherished great grandchildren Fiona, Braden and Blake. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in his memory on Tuesday 9:30am at the Church of the Ascension, New Milford. Burial to follow Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours at the Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1151 River Road, New Milford, Monday (tomorrow) from 2-4pm and 6:30-9pm. For additional information or to leave online condolences please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com