Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Villasana
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise J. Villasana

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denise J. Villasana Obituary
Denise J. Villasana

River Vale - Denise J. Villasana, 69, of River Vale, NJ, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY to Dominick and Marian Antoniello. Loving mother of Dennis and Christopher Villasana. Devoted grandmother of Nicole Villasana. Dear sister of Patricia Antoniello. Sister-in-law of Paloma and Jorge Villasana. Aunt of Gabriel Villasana. Denise is also survived by her loyal companions, Derek, Steffi and Felicia. The family will receive their friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Thursday, October 31 from 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Denise's name to Friends of the County Animal Shelter, focasnews.org Becker-funeralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now