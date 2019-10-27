|
Denise J. Villasana
River Vale - Denise J. Villasana, 69, of River Vale, NJ, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY to Dominick and Marian Antoniello. Loving mother of Dennis and Christopher Villasana. Devoted grandmother of Nicole Villasana. Dear sister of Patricia Antoniello. Sister-in-law of Paloma and Jorge Villasana. Aunt of Gabriel Villasana. Denise is also survived by her loyal companions, Derek, Steffi and Felicia. The family will receive their friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Thursday, October 31 from 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Denise's name to Friends of the County Animal Shelter, focasnews.org Becker-funeralhome.com