Denise L. Mandeville
Ocean Twp. - Denise L. Mandeville, of Ocean Twp., NJ, formerly of Washington Twp, Bergen County, passed away on January 20, 2020. Born in Manhattan, NY, on December 9, 1953. Denise was 66.
Denise was predeceased by her parents Graham and Evelyn Mandeville; and her brother Robert Mandeville. She is survived by her brother Richard Mandeville (Claire); sister Linda Mandeville Kerth (Bob); nephews Christopher Mandeville, Keith Mandeville and Andrew Kerth; and grand-nieces Jessica and Sabrina.
A memorial gathering will be held on February 9, 2020 at Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road, Tinton Falls, NJ, 07712. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:30, and Memorial Service will be held at 2:30. Friends will be invited to share memories after the service. Memorial donations may be made to at For Denise's full obituary and onlince condolences, please visit her memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com