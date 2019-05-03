|
|
Denise M. O'Hara
Rutherford - Denise M O'Hara (nee Duffy), formerly of Rutherford, NJ, passed away on April 28th. Born in The Bronx on June 25th, 1927, Denise was pre-deceased by her beloved husband Robert, parents Denis V. and Mary F. Duffy and brothers Jack and Donald Duffy. She is survived by her 6 children: Anne of Mundelein IL, Meg (Dan) Walsh of Ramsey, Terry O'Hara of Ramsey, Ellen O'Hara (Scott) Cicero of Fair Lawn, Benn O'Hara of Rutherford and Mary Alice (Rich) Moller of Rutherford. Denise leaves behind her 9 beloved grandchildren Erin, Katie, Maura, Kevin, Brendan, Haley, Nicholas, Abigail and Andrew along with 4 great grandchildren- Maddie, Jack, Theo and Norah.
Denise was a deeply religious woman with a keen sense of humor and intellect. She was a 1949 graduate of Our Lady of Good Counsel College in White Plains NY. Upon graduation with a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Chemistry, Denise went to work in the research lab at Sloan Kettering in New York City, a position she both loved and was most proud. Later in life, Denise taught at St. Mary Grammar school in Rutherford for many years.
Denise was a master knitter who loved nothing more than teaching and sharing her craft. She lovingly made scores of hand knit sweaters and blankets for her grandchildren and newborns for extended family and friends. In her retirement years, Denise travelled extensively with her husband, Bob. She was a member of the Kip Center of Rutherford for many years where she participated in the annual Craft Fair and attended the weekly exercise program she affectionately referred to as "Huff 'n Puff." Denise was also an avid recipe collector, always looking for "something different" to make for her husband and family.
Family will receive friends Monday May 6th 4-8pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave, Rutherford.
Funeral Tuesday May 7th 8:30am from Funeral Home for 9:30am Mass of Christian Liturgy in the Church of Saint Mary, Rutherford. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
In lieu of flowers donations made be made to the 55Kip Center, 55 Kip Ave., Rutherford, NJ 07070.
