Lincoln Park - Denise McGovern, 65, of Lincoln Park NJ passed away on Friday April 3, 2020. She was born in Jersey City and lived in Bayone NJ most of her life before moving to Lincoln Park in 2013. She was a Special Education Teacher for the State of NJ in Secaucus for 32 years and retired in 2009. Denise was a member of the Pequannock Woman's Club and the Lincoln Park Woman's Club. Beloved mother of David Font and his wife Amy of Lincoln Park, and John Corpening and his wife Lakisha of Newport News , VA. Dear sister of Maryann McGovern of Middlesex, NJ and the late Jackie and Susan McGovern. Dear sister in law of Thomas Peaver. Loving Grandmother of Kaitlyn McEvoy, Madison Font and Davion and Jayla Corpening. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at later date. Arrangements by Keri Memorial Funeral Home, Lincoln Park, NJ. www.kerimemorial.com