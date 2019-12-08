|
Denise Patricia Carbone-Caulfield
Hackensack - Denise Patricia Carbone-Caulfield, October 24, 1960 - December 7, 2019
At the age of 59, Denise, of Hackensack, NJ, formerly of Parsippany, NJ, passed away on Saturday, December 7th, 2019. She was the cherished wife of David Peter Caulfield, Loving Mother to three children - David Michael Caulfield, Nicole Michelle Caulfield, and Christina Marie Caulfield, and beloved Nana to one grandchild, Rory James Caulfield. She was dear sister of Laura and Pamela Carbone, loving daughter of Raymond and Patricia Dolores Carbone, and proud animal lover and parent of Friday and Stratus Caulfield.
Denise was a certified and highly talented teacher and taught 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders at Visitation Academy. She was adored by her students. She was a parishioner at Our Lady of the Visitation Church in Paramus. Denise was always intellectually ahead of her time, and had an amazing sense of humor. She was compassionate, trustworthy, courageous and selfless.
She was loved by so many and will be missed by family and numerous friends.
Family will receive family and friends on Thursday, December 12th, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Ave, Paramus, NJ.
Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 13th, 2019 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of the Visitation Church, 234 N. Farview Ave Paramus, NJ. Entombment will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Hackensack, NJ.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Denise's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or Shiners Hospitals for Children, Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL, 33607.
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com