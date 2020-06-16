Denise Rose Jonassen (nee James)



New Milford - Denise Rose Jonassen (nee James), 96 years young of New Milford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Valley Hospital, Ridgewood NJ with her children at her side. Born in Le Havre, France on February 16, 1924, Denise spent much of her youth during the German occupation of WW-2 and blossomed into a great beauty. Despite the dangers of that volatile period, Denise trained as a professional ballet dancer and joined the prestigious Theatre du Chalelet in Paris. At war's end, Denise married and arrived in the U.S. to be a full time homemaker and raised four children. Her dancing days behind her, Denise never gave up her creative passions and was talented in many art mediums, including ceramics, porcelain painting, copper enamel work and her most prolific - watercolors. Always curious about science, ancient history, archeology, and politics, Denise was on top of world events and could debate anyone on any issue.



Denise is predeceased by her sister Genvieve and a beloved son, Gilbert Perlman. She is survived by her youngest son, Lance Perlman, two daughters, Christine Kazlau and Micheline Perlman, five grandchildren (Peter, Christopher, Joseph, Michael and Michelle), and nine great-grandchildren (John, Damien, Katie, Daniel, Timothy, Mark, Sawyer, Grayson and Remi). Denise has made an indelible imprint on her family. She leaves a legacy of wonderful experiences from her youth, courage, perseverance, intellect, artistic spirit, loyalty, great humor and most of all, love for her family. Denise will be honored in a small private service with her three children in attendance.









