Denise Rose (James) Jonassen
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Denise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Denise Rose Jonassen (nee James)

New Milford - Denise Rose Jonassen (nee James), 96 years young of New Milford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Valley Hospital, Ridgewood NJ with her children at her side. Born in Le Havre, France on February 16, 1924, Denise spent much of her youth during the German occupation of WW-2 and blossomed into a great beauty. Despite the dangers of that volatile period, Denise trained as a professional ballet dancer and joined the prestigious Theatre du Chalelet in Paris. At war's end, Denise married and arrived in the U.S. to be a full time homemaker and raised four children. Her dancing days behind her, Denise never gave up her creative passions and was talented in many art mediums, including ceramics, porcelain painting, copper enamel work and her most prolific - watercolors. Always curious about science, ancient history, archeology, and politics, Denise was on top of world events and could debate anyone on any issue.

Denise is predeceased by her sister Genvieve and a beloved son, Gilbert Perlman. She is survived by her youngest son, Lance Perlman, two daughters, Christine Kazlau and Micheline Perlman, five grandchildren (Peter, Christopher, Joseph, Michael and Michelle), and nine great-grandchildren (John, Damien, Katie, Daniel, Timothy, Mark, Sawyer, Grayson and Remi). Denise has made an indelible imprint on her family. She leaves a legacy of wonderful experiences from her youth, courage, perseverance, intellect, artistic spirit, loyalty, great humor and most of all, love for her family. Denise will be honored in a small private service with her three children in attendance.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved