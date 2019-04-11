|
Dennis A. Finnegan
Ridgewood - Dennis Finnegan, age 66, of Ridgewood passed away on April 10, 2019 with his beloved fiancée Evelyn Gallik and his family at his side. At the age of 29, Dennis lost many of his physical abilities due to an automobile accident. Undaunted, with courage and grace, he lived a life of humor, friendship and humility. With Evelyn at his side, his life was a triumph over adversity. Dennis was an all-county football player for Bergen Catholic High School and received a football scholarship to the University of New Hampshire. Currently, Dennis was serving as Vice President of the Ridgewood Racing Association. Dennis will be sorely missed by his loving and supportive fiancée, Evelyn Gallik and his devoted brothers and sisters; John Finnegan and his wife, Kathy of Wyckoff, NJ, Kathleen Finnegan of Harriman, NY, Mary McDonough and her husband, Jerry of Wyckoff, NJ, Daniel Finnegan of Wyckoff, NJ and Joan Schofield and her husband, Thomas of Ridgewood, NJ. Also surviving is Dennis' sister-in-law, Maria Finnegan of Freehold, NJ. Dennis had a special place in his heart for his nieces and nephews; Kieran Finnegan, Katie Magee, Connor and Kevin McDonough, Courtney, Ryan and Brittany Schofield, Erin Perron, Meghan Haskoor, Jennifer and Daniel Finnegan and his eight great nieces and nephews who will carry on his legacy of courage and grace, along with many other personal qualities his living "without boundaries" instilled in their lives. Dennis has won the greatest race on this earth, as he now joins his parents, John and Bernice Finnegan and his brother, Kevin Finnegan in eternal peace. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 10:30 AM - 1:00 PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will begin at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. A private cremation will be held.