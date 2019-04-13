|
|
Dennis C. Borecki
Denville - Dennis C. Borecki, 71, of Denville, passed away peacefully this week after a battle with cancer. He was in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Dennis was born in Wildflecken, Germany in a displaced persons camp shortly after WW II ended. Rather than return to communist Poland, his family emigrated to the United States when Dennis was only 2 years old. His family settled in Passaic and later Wallington, NJ. From a young age, he exhibited talents in math and engineering, building homemade rockets in the basement of his parents' house. After graduating from Don Bosco HS, he attended Newark College of Engineering, attaining a BS in EE. He met and married his sweetheart Kathy, eventually moving to Denville, NJ to raise a family.
Dennis was a business pioneer in financial technology. A self-taught computer expert, he built financial systems in a 50 year career. He began with IBM and the Reserve Fund before discovering his passion, co-founding Cortland Financial Group. Later Dennis worked at Reich and Tang, and Waterhouse Asset Management. Dennis founded nearly a dozen companies during his career, saving his greatest achievement for last when he co-founded Total Bank Solutions. Through his many contributions, his legacy will endure for generations. Undoubtedly, he is hard at work building a new company in heaven.
In addition to being a superb provider, Dennis was a true family man; the sun rose and set on his wife, children, and grandchildren. While his kids were growing up he loved attending their extracurricular activities, often driving hours to watch his sons play football or his daughter compete at equestrian events. He also enjoyed attending BC football games.
Dennis took pride in his Polish-American heritage. Dennis was generous to a fault and loved entertaining friends and hosting large family gatherings. Travel for family vacations and photography were among his many hobbies. He will forever be treasured in our hearts and memories.
Left to continue his legacy is his beloved wife of 47 years, Kathy T. Borecki; his adored children, Kevin (Caroline) Borecki, Caren (Michael) Tolleth, and Scott Borecki; his cherished grandchildren, Jillian, Emmalyn, James, and Gavin; his caring sister, Dorothy (John) Rohack; and many more extended family and friends. Dennis has a grandson due in June and we take comfort in knowing that he will have a guardian angel looking over him.
A public viewing will be held at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Ave., Denville on Sun. Apr. 14 from 2-6 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Mon., Apr. 15th at 10 am at St. Catherine of Sienna, in Mountain Lakes, NJ followed by private cremation. Memorial Donations are being accepted in his memory to The Salvation Army by way of www.inmemof.org. Please visit www.normandean.com to leave a condolence and special memory for his family.