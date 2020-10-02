1/
Dennis C. Nugent
1953 - 2020
Dennis C. Nugent

Clifton - Dennis Christopher Nugent, 66, of Clifton, passed away October 1, 2020. Born in Passaic, Dennis was a lifelong resident of Clifton. He had been employed as a surveyor with the NJ Dept. of Transportation.

Dennis was predeceased by his father, Robert V. Nugent.

He is survived by his mother, Josephine P. (nee Federico) Nugent.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Tuesday from 11:30 am to 12:00 noon at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave, Clifton. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon followed by the burial of ashes at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair. Face masks must be worn and social distancing will apply. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visit www.bizubquinlan.com for online condolences.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
11:30 - 12:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
OCT
6
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
