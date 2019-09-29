|
Dennis F. Kelly
Margate & Jupiter, FL - Dennis F. Kelly, 78, of Margate and Jupiter, FL, formerly of Cresskill passed away on Wednesday, September 25th.
Born May 27th, 1941 in Jersey City, Dennis worked as an Operating Engineer for Local 825 for 55 years before retiring. Dennis loved his family, friends, his boat, fishing and hanging with his best bud, Bear.
Survivors include his wife Carol, children Denise Massa and her husband Jim, Jeanine Truppi, Brian Kelly, Michael Lagana and Stephen Lagana: Beloved brother Kevin and his wife Roberta and nephew Kevin Jr and his wife Cassie. Grandchildren, Dylan, Cory, Alex, Anthony, Nicholas, Zach and Sammy. Dennis was predeceased by his parents Francis Xavier and Agnes Kelly.
A visitation will be held Thursday, October 3rd, 10:30am at the Holy Trinity Parish: Blessed Sacrament Church, corner of Jerome & Ventnor Avenue, Margate, NJ, followed by a 12 noon Mass. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the or the Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home Linwood - Ventnor. Condolence can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com