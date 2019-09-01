|
|
Dennis Fleming
Cape Coral, FL - It is with great sadness that we share the death of our beloved brother, Dennis Fleming, who passed away suddenly on June 20, 2019 in Cape Coral FL at the age of 60. Dennis formerly lived in Emerson, Upper Greenwood Lake and Maywood, NJ. He is predeceased by his parents, James and Catherine Fleming of Emerson. He leaves behind his wife of 15 years, Myriam (Nino) and his siblings Maureen (Chris), Brian (Denise), Janice (John) and Karen (Robert), his dog Dillon, and his three surviving children.
Dennis was a member of the Emerson, Upper Greenwood Lake, and Maywood Fire Departments. He was also an EMT for Emerson and was involved with the Lee County Pink Heals and the Gold Wing Motorcycle Club both of which are humanitarian causes. He found his calling by helping people. Dennis was an electrician for Local Union164 IBEW for 35 years. He retired with his wife to Cape Coral, FL. He was an avid collector of turtles and loved to travel especially to Ireland. He became a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and was also Grand Knight of his Knights of Columbus order. He was deeply committed to his faith.
Dennis will be missed by all who knew him. There will be a celebration of Dennis' life at the Church of Assumption on Jefferson Avenue in Emerson on September 7, 2019 at 9:30 am.