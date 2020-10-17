Dennis Michael Ross



Ridgewood - Dennis Michael Ross, age 71, died September 12, 2020 in Ridgewood, NJ.



Born April 14, 1949 in Paterson, Dennis was truly inimitable. A devout employee of Bergen County for over two decades, he loved real estate and soccer, coaching JV soccer and lacrosse at Bergen County Academies for many years.



Dennis' business card read: "May the Ross be with you". And indeed, his memory will endure for all who loved him.



He is survived by his children Farrah (Alexander) of New Orleans, Dane of North Haledon; brother Rich (Judy) of Michigan; ex-wife Karen Ross; and beloved canine Bella.



No public services will be held at this time. Instead, a memorial will be announced for sometime in the future.









