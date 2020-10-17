1/1
Dennis Michael Ross
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis Michael Ross

Ridgewood - Dennis Michael Ross, age 71, died September 12, 2020 in Ridgewood, NJ.

Born April 14, 1949 in Paterson, Dennis was truly inimitable. A devout employee of Bergen County for over two decades, he loved real estate and soccer, coaching JV soccer and lacrosse at Bergen County Academies for many years.

Dennis' business card read: "May the Ross be with you". And indeed, his memory will endure for all who loved him.

He is survived by his children Farrah (Alexander) of New Orleans, Dane of North Haledon; brother Rich (Judy) of Michigan; ex-wife Karen Ross; and beloved canine Bella.

No public services will be held at this time. Instead, a memorial will be announced for sometime in the future.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved