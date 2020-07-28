Dennis Monroe Jackson, Jr.



East Rutherford - Dennis Monroe Jackson, Jr., 49, of East Rutherford where was raised and formerly of Hopatcong for 17 years, passed away on July 26, 2020. For over 20 years he worked for Tel-Instrument Electronics in East Rutherford. Dennis was a Red Sox fan and enjoyed fishing. Beloved husband of Angela (nee Bravette) Jackson. Devoted son of Bonnie (nee Corby) Jackson and the late Dennis M. Jackson, Sr. and stepson of David Herzog. Loving brother of Daniel Jackson and his wife Jennifer. Dear son-in-law of Frank and Marie Bravette. Fond brother-in-law of Frank Bravette, Jr., John Bravette and MaryAnn Marcell and her husband Terence. Caring uncle of Morgan, Payton, John, Michael, Giana, Liam, Owen, Pia and Keira. Dennis will be missed by his loyal dogs Maximus and Pepper Jack. He is also survived by many cousins. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 9:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in Assumption Church, Wood-Ridge at 9:30 AM. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Paterson. Visitation Friday 4-8 PM. Masks are required, social distancing must be observed and the limits of individuals permitted in the building are in place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the A.S.P.C.A.









