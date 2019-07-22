|
|
Dr. Dennis Orland
Boynton Beach, FL - Dr. Dennis Orland, 82 of Boynton Beach, FL formerly of Wayne, NJ died Sunday, July 21st. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 23rd at 1:00PM at Louis Suburban Chapel in Fair Lawn, NJ with interment at King Solomon Cemetery in Clifton. Born in Paterson, Dennis grew up in Passaic NJ. He graduated from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and Fordham University's College of Pharmacy. He was in family practice for 50 years in Wayne, NJ and served on the staffs of Chilton, St. Joseph's (Wayne General), and Saddle Brook hospitals. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and brother. He is survived by his wife, Avia Ludsin Orland, his sons Jeff and Ron, his daughter-in-law Lisa and his grandchildren Ariel, Joanna, Emma and Jordan. He was predeceased by his beloved son Ari. Donations in his memory may be made to the New Jersey Osteopathic Education Foundation or the US Soccer Foundation.