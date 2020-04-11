|
|
Dennis R. Jennings
formerly of Hackensack - Dennis R. Jennings, formerly of Hackensack, NJ, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020 at the age of 80 years. Prior to retiring, he had worked as a Fireman for The Hackensack Fire Department for over 27 years. Dennis served in the U.S. Air Force and was Honorably Discharged. He was a Past President of the IFF Local #2081 Hackensack Fire Fighters Association. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (Nee Colamorea). Loving father of Richard Jennings and his wife Patty of Little Ferry, Dennis Jennings of Oradell, Kimberly Keogh and her husband Stephen of Emerson, Arthur May and his wife Robin of Tenafly, Allison Faraldi and her husband Joe of Barnegat, and David May and his wife Naomi of Mahwah. Dennis' pride and joy was being a loving grandfather to Alexis and her husband Jerry, Austin and his wife Arielle, Stephen, Victoria, Joseph, Nicklas, Sofia, Sandra, Kaitlyn, Tori and Carleigh and great-grandfather to Ava, Maddison, and Kai. Dearest brother of Richard Jennings, Patricia D'Ambrosio and Kathleen Jennings. Cremation will be private and a Memorial Celebration of Life will be held at a future date for family and friends. Arrangements conducted by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com.