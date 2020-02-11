|
Dennis Sylvester
Sylvester, Dennis W., 70 years old, passed away on February 5, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Newark, NJ. He resided in Clifton before moving to Brick, NJ when he retired after 28 years with the county clerk's office. Dennis was predeceased by his parents Francis and Margaret Sylvester. He is survived by his wife, three daughters and four grandchildren.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton on Sunday, February 16th, 2020 from 2PM to 4 PM. www.marroccos.com