Services
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
(973) 249-6111
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Sylvester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Sylvester

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Sylvester Obituary
Dennis Sylvester

Sylvester, Dennis W., 70 years old, passed away on February 5, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Newark, NJ. He resided in Clifton before moving to Brick, NJ when he retired after 28 years with the county clerk's office. Dennis was predeceased by his parents Francis and Margaret Sylvester. He is survived by his wife, three daughters and four grandchildren.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton on Sunday, February 16th, 2020 from 2PM to 4 PM. www.marroccos.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -