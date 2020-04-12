Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Dennis Theodore Kimmel

Dennis Theodore Kimmel Obituary
Dennis Theodore Kimmel

Oaklan/formerly Fair Lawn - Dennis Theodore Kimmel, age 74, of Oakland, NJ, formerly of Fair Lawn, NJ, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Beloved son of the late Charles and Helen Kimmel, devoted brother of Edwin Kimmel and Robert Kimmel and his wife Marge, also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Prior to his retirement, Dennis was employed at Gimbel's Department Store in Paramus and later employed by Shop Rite, in Rochelle Park and also at Shop Rite, in Oakland, NJ. Dennis was a member of the United Jersey Verein Lodge, in Paterson, NJ.

A graveside service for family only will be today at the United Jersey Verein Cemetery, Woodland Park, NJ. Arrangement are by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.
