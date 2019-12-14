Services
Cotton Funeral Service
130 Main Street
Orange, NJ 07050
(973) 675-6400
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Canaan Baptist Church
535 E. 22nd Street
Paterson, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Canaan Baptist Church
535 E. 22nd Street
Paterson, NJ
View Map
Paterson - Denzel S. Caban, Asst. Manager, Hertz Corp, Brooklyn, NY, 28, of Paterson, NJ, departed this life on December 9, 2019. The beloved son of Freddy Riley-Caban. The loving brother of Tory, Hector A., Hemory A.,. He was predeceased by his father Hector M. Caban. He is survived by a host of relatives and friends. Funeral Service: Wednesday, December 18th, 2019, at 12PM at Canaan Baptist Church, 535 E. 22nd Street, Paterson, NJ., Visitation: 10AM-12PM. Interment: Fairlawn Cemetery, Fairlawn, NJ. Arrangements conducted by Cotton Funeral Service, Orange, NJ.
