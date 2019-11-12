|
Derrella Maguire
Paramus - Derrella Maguire (nee Parliman), 70, of Paramus, formerly of Clifton, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
Cherished wife of the late Dennis Maguire. Loving mother of Jennifer Hicks and her husband Eric and Dennis Maguire, Jr. and his wife Marinella Carrasco. Treasured grandmother of eight. Dear sister of Janet Kalogera and Mary LeBrun.
Family will receive friends on Friday November 15, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Saturday November 16, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, Paramus, NJ. Interment Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Paterson, NJ.
