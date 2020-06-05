Derrick Fuller



Paterson - Derrick Lamont Fuller age 52, departed this life on May 25, 2020. Devoted husband, father, grandfather and son. He leaves to cherish his loving memory his wife Nicole of over 28 years children Danae, Nyona, Courtney and Braelyn, grandchildren, Brielle and Brycen, his parents Janet Fuller and Robert Wright, siblings Marcel Fuller of Washington State, Bernard Combs Anntoinette McCoy (Patrick), Kimberly Stanley (Lonnie), Beverly Foreman, son-in-law to Irving and Marian Watkins, brother-in-law to Irving and Danielle Watkins and god-father to Messiah, Sydney & Marquette and host of loving relatives, extended and friends. Services are private. Professional services entrusted to the John B. Houston Funeral Home "Serving with Excellence"









