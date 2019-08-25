Services
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Hardyston - Paul, Dexter Michael age 50 of Hardyston at rest in Newton on August 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Anna (nee Horner) Paul of Hardyston. Dear father of Maya Paul of Hardyston, Natasha Echevarria of Paterson, Daniella Mendez of Dover, Che Paul of Englewood, and Zanna Paul of Florida. Proud grandfather of Serenity Nieves, Jenacy Santana and Mariah Santana. Dear son of Theodora (nee Jackson) Paul and the late Maxie Paul. Dear brother of Caesar, Christopher, Jacklyn, Sandra, and Rosalee Paul and the late Joan and Anthony Paul. Born in San Fernando, Trinidad he came to the United States in 1989 residing in Paterson and Clifton before moving to Hardyston. He was a Captain for the Paterson Fire Department, Paterson, working there for the past 13 years. Dexter was an Army veteran and he belonged to the Masonic Lodge of Clifton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Wednesday at 11:00 AM . Interment to follow at Northern NJ Veterans Cemetery, Sparta. Friends may visit Tuesday 4:00 - 8:00 PM. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
