Diana Claire Centinaro
Diana Claire Centinaro

Clifton - Diana Claire Centinaro, 75, of Clifton, New Jersey passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Clifton. Diana attended high school at Pope Pius XII in Passaic and went on to secretarial school. She worked at several large companies, including Hoffman-La Roche in Nutley and Stearns and Foster in Clifton. Diana was also an active member for many years in the St. Philip the Apostle Church in Clifton Choir and utilized her beautiful voice to praise her Creator. She traveled internationally to many places, including Spain, Portugal, Curacao and several states in the U.S. One sport that she loved and played often was tennis.

Diana is predeceased by her parents, Sebastian Centinaro, 1987 and Joan M. Centinaro, 2012. Her survivors include two sisters, Joni P. Doncoes-Smallheer of Fairfield, and Pauline A. Centinaro Jelken of Wharton and one brother Sebastian J. Centinaro and his wife, Linda R. of Clifton, two nephews, Edward Doncoes III of Fairfield and Joseph S. Centinaro and his wife, Hana of Galloway, NJ; two great-nephews, Vincent Doncoes of Montville and Mateo Centinaro of Galloway and one great-niece, Gabriella Doncoes of Montville.

She was sweet, kind and generous and loved dearly by all who knew her kind heart.

Friends will be received Thursday 10 AM - 12 PM at the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 7 Two Bridges Road, Fairfield. Funeral Service at 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 7 Ridgedale Avenue, Suite 103, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
JUL
30
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
7 Two Bridges Road
Fairfield, NJ 07004
(973) 882-5588
