Diana Cummings
Boca Raton - Diana Cummings nee: Stabner, 77, of Boca Raton, formerly of Lincoln Park peacefully passed away on August 16, 2019. Left to mourn her passing is her beloved husband Dan. Cherished mother to Dan and his wife Maureen. Dear Granny to Shannon, Patrick, and Ryan Cummings. An avid New York Yankees fan. Diana loved children and was a former teacher in the Cincinnati School System. Also she was a Road Show Coordinator for Merrill Lynch in New York City. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 9:30am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel RC Church, Ridgewood. Interment to follow at Valleau Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to Catholic Charities at http://www.ccannj.com. FeeneyFuneralHome.com