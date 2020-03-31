|
Diana M. (nee Mauro) Russo
Saddle Brook - Diana M. Russo (nee Mauro), 81, of Saddle Brook, returned home to heaven on Saturday, March 21st, 2020 and has joined her loved ones that went before her, including her beloved husband, Anthony, parents Amelia and Tom, and sister Elaine. She was a loving mother of Ellice and her husband Carmelo, and Anthony and his wife Christine. Diana was a proud grandmother to her "angels" Christina and her husband DJ, Jessica, Alexia, Ashley, and great grandmother to James. Her cat, Juliet, will also miss her dearly along with her many wonderful nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Diana was born in Bronx, New York, on December 27, 1938. She has been a resident of Saddle Brook for the past 48 years where she raised and nurtured a family and many friendships. She had a love for bingo and always looked forward to the next time she could play. Diana loved her family deeply especially her grandchildren who were her life. She made friends everywhere she went and always wanted to make people laugh and have fun. Her contagious laughter and love for life will be missed dearly.
Private Services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals, Saddle Brook NJ.