Diana Marie Acquafredda
Lodi - Diana Marie Acquafredda, 27, passed away peacefully on May 5th, 2020 in Lodi, NJ
A celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date. Announcements will be made once all the details are arranged.
Diana brought a light so great into the world that even now, after she's gone, the light remains.
She created a beautiful life by being a caregiver to all and having a huge heart. Diana spent her days working at Meadowlands Vet Hospital taking care of animals. Her passion and drive came from taking care of others even if it meant pushing her own needs aside.
She loved spending time with her family, photography, and nature.
Diana is survived by her loving parents, Linda Pascale-Wright (Mother, predeceased) William Acquafredda, (Father), Janet Acquafredda, (Mother) siblings, Cristen Burton, (Spouse Ralph) Jennifer Cardinale (Spouse Michael), Brian Acquafredda (Cristina), Samantha Luciano, (John), Adam Wright, (brother), her two nieces Addison and Emma, nephew Jackson.
Diana's favorite quote: If you're always trying to be normal, you will never know how amazing you are.
Diana, "amazing" is not adequate enough to describe you and your beautiful soul. There are not enough words in the English language to explain how much we love you and how much you will be missed. We hope our love reaches you in Heaven because we know you are looking down on us and smiling.
May you rest in peace.
Until we meet again.
Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 9 to May 10, 2020.