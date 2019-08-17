|
Diana N. Timpano
Bogota - TIMPANO, Diana N. (nee Quattrocchi), 82, of Bogota, passed away on Wednesday, August 14th, 2019. Before retiring in 2006, Diana was the secretary to the principal of North Bergen High School, having held various administrative positions for over 30 years.
Beloved wife of the late Peter A. Timpano. Devoted mother to Michael and his wife Sharon, Joseph-Paul, and Peter Jr. and his husband Tom. Loving grandmother to Michael Jr. and his wife Jaclyn, Andrea, Krista and her husband Anthony, and loving great-grandmother to Lloyd, Mikey, and Eli. Dear brother to Ron Quattrocchi and the late Emily DiCenso, Francesco Quattrocchi, and Vincenza Quattrocchi. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Road, Teaneck, NJ 07666 on Monday, August 19th, 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Tuesday, August 20th, 10:00 AM at St Joseph's RC Church, 115 East Fort Lee Road, Bogota, NJ 07603. Interment will be at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Diana's name to are appreciated. For more information and to view Diana's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com