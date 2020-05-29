Diana Tranquilla Calta



Diana Tranquilla Calta passed away May 16, 2020 in Escondido, CA. Diana was born July 2, 1921 in Patterson, NJ; her parents were Laurence and Anna Volta (nee Bunino). After graduation from Georgian Court College, Lakewood, NJ in 1942 and a brief career as a dietitian at Montefiore Hospital in New York City, she married Oscar Calta in May of 1946. The Caltas made their home in Tenafly, NJ for over fifty years, raising two daughters: Lauraine Brekke Esparza, now of Escondido, CA and Marialisa Calta, now of Calais, VT. Diana was an active member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Tenafly. Oscar Calta passed away in 1994, and in 2011 Diana moved to Montpelier, VT to be near Marialisa and her family. In January, she joined Lauraine in California for an extended stay, which was cut short by her death from congestive heart failure. Diana is survived by her two daughters, granddaughters Hannah Van Susteren (husband Ben Hawkins) of London, UK, Emma Van Susteren of New York City and sons-in-law Dirk Van Susteren and Richard Esparza. Internment will be at the Madonna Cemetery, Ft. Lee, NJ. The family asks that in lieu of flowers a donation be made in Diana's name to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 10 County Road, Tenafly, NJ 07670.









