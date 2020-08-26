Diana Turner "Madame" Hauser



Oradell - Diana Turner "Madame" Hauser, the founder and longtime director of the Ballet Arts Company of New Jersey and its affiliated school, passed away on August 25, 2020 of natural causes following a brief illness. She was 83. Madame was born in Canada, where her lifelong love of ballet began with her studying the Cecchetti method. She continued her ballet studies with Bernice Holmes in Chicago, Ballet Arts at Carnegie Hall, and The Royal Ballet School in the U.K. and went on to dance with the Sadler's Wells Opera Ballet Company in the U.K.; the Metropolitan Opera Ballet Company in New York City, with which she toured throughout the U.S. and Canada; and American Ballet Theatre in New York City, where, as a soloist, she danced on stages throughout the U.S. and the world on a U.S. State Department-sponsored tour. She was renowned for her pirouettes and during these years danced such "turning" roles as one of the fouetté girls in "Graduation Ball." Her career included roles on Broadway for the choreographer Agnes de Mille in productions of "The Girl in Pink Tights" and "Goldilocks." These years were also memorable for Madame's meeting Frank Hauser, who became her devoted husband of more than 49 glorious years. Upon moving to New Jersey with her husband and family, Madame danced principal roles and was a guest teacher with regional ballet companies and schools. She established her own highly regarded ballet school and company, Ballet Arts, in 1976 and, the following year, staged its first production, "La Boutique Fantasque," in which she was brilliant as the Shopkeeper. Anyone who saw Madame as Herr Drosselmeyer in "The Nutcracker" or Dr. Coppélius in "Coppélia" or was recruited from the stage crew to perform in one of her ballets will never forget her special magic. She was loving and devoted to her family, friends, and students; adored her dogs; was an ardent gardener; and enjoyed great games of Bridge. She will be dearly missed by all who danced with her and loved her, particularly her family. She was predeceased by her beloved Frank. She is survived by her sons, Tony and Christopher Hauser; her daughter-in-law, Alisa Hauser; Lisa Hauser; her grandsons, Dylan, Devin, Jack, and Matthew Hauser; her great-granddaughter, Hailey Hauser; and other family members in the U.S., in Canada, and abroad. Eternal peace to dearest Diana, avec révérence. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge.









