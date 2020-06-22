Diana Veronica Montecchi DeFalco
Diana Veronica Montecchi DeFalco

Franklin - Diana V DeFalco, 82, of Franklin, N.Y., entered into eternal rest with her loving family by her side on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Diane DeFalco was first and foremost a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great grandmother. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Carmine F DeFalco; loving Mother of Philip and his wife, Gina; Carmine Jr. and his wife, Christine; Debra DeFalco and the late Christopher DeFalco; dear sister of Madeline DeFeo, Anthony St.Angelo, the late Charles Montecchi, Gloria Aragona, and Patricia Biamonte; cherished Grandmother of Kristen, Danna, Jennifer, Arianna, Vincent and Christian. Great Grandmother of Gabrielle and Brody.

All those who knew and remember Diane "Mom" as a most giving and loving woman.

Memorial service information will be announced at at later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory to Pulmonary fibrosis https://ipffoundation.org/ and/or Equus Foundation. https://www.equusfoundation.org/




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
