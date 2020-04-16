|
Diana Yuhas
Passaic - Diana Yuhas, 78, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, the youngest of 7, she lived in Paterson and Clifton before moving to Passaic in 1959. Diana was the Counter Supervisor at Charm Cleaners on Van Houten Ave., Clifton, where she worked for 40 years, retiring a few years ago.
Beloved wife for 60 years of Stephen. Devoted father of Julie Anne Calantone and her husband Steven of Wayne. Loving grandmother of Steven and Shannon. Cherished aunt of several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She will be sadly missed by her feline companion, Emmie.
Funeral Services were private with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the , , in memory of Diana, would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com