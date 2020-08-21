1/
Diane A. (McElroy) Parisi
Diane A. (McElroy) Parisi

Little Falls - Diane A. (McElroy) Parisi, 80, of Little Falls, passed away on Friday August 21, 2020. The Family will receive friends on Monday August 24th, 2020 from 2pm - 4pm & 6pm - 9pm at the Mack Memorial Home, 1245 Paterson Plank Road, Secaucus, NJ. A Mass will be Tuesday August 25th, 2020, 9:30 am at Immaculate Conception Church in Secaucus. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery in Lyndhurst and for full obituary information please go to www.mackmemorialhome.com.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Mack Memorial Home
AUG
24
Calling hours
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Mack Memorial Home
AUG
25
Memorial Mass
09:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
