Services
Maywood - Maywood
439 Maywood Avenue
Maywood, NJ 07607
201-487-3050
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane DiCuia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane B. DiCuia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane B. DiCuia Obituary
Diane B. DiCuia

Saddle Brook, NJ - DiCuia, Diane (nee DeMarzo) 79, passed away on Sunday, March 1,2020 of Saddle Brook, NJ. Beloved wife of 60 years to Reynold "Rennie" V. DiCuia. Devoted mother of Jodi Havekost and her husband Bob, Jeff DiCuia and his wife Kathy and Tracey Panagia and her husband Joe. Dear sister of Laura Toscano, Donna DeMarzo, Susan DeMarzo, William DeMarzo , the late David DeMarzo and the late Scott Tozzo. Cherished grandmother of Matthew and Kerri Havekost, Allison Lowe, Megan Kellett, Ryan Panagia, Robert, Michael and Danny DiCuia. Great grandmother of Emma and Adam Lowe and Liam Havekost. Aunt to several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Funeral at the Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave, Maywood on Saturday, March 7,2020. Funeral service at the funeral home 10:30 am. Entombment at Garden of Memories, Twp. of Washington, NJ. Visiting Friday 3-5 & 7-9 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway #1509, New York, NY 10018. www.parkinson.org or to Villa Marie Clair, Saddle River, NJ. www.villamarieclaire.org. Visit trinkafaustini.com for Directions/ Online Condolences
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -