Diane B. DiCuia
Saddle Brook, NJ - DiCuia, Diane (nee DeMarzo) 79, passed away on Sunday, March 1,2020 of Saddle Brook, NJ. Beloved wife of 60 years to Reynold "Rennie" V. DiCuia. Devoted mother of Jodi Havekost and her husband Bob, Jeff DiCuia and his wife Kathy and Tracey Panagia and her husband Joe. Dear sister of Laura Toscano, Donna DeMarzo, Susan DeMarzo, William DeMarzo , the late David DeMarzo and the late Scott Tozzo. Cherished grandmother of Matthew and Kerri Havekost, Allison Lowe, Megan Kellett, Ryan Panagia, Robert, Michael and Danny DiCuia. Great grandmother of Emma and Adam Lowe and Liam Havekost. Aunt to several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Funeral at the Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave, Maywood on Saturday, March 7,2020. Funeral service at the funeral home 10:30 am. Entombment at Garden of Memories, Twp. of Washington, NJ. Visiting Friday 3-5 & 7-9 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway #1509, New York, NY 10018. www.parkinson.org or to Villa Marie Clair, Saddle River, NJ. www.villamarieclaire.org. Visit trinkafaustini.com for Directions/ Online Condolences