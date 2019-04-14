|
Diane Bolognini
Dumont - Diane Bolognini (née Andes), 72, of Dumont, died April 11, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Beloved wife of Louis Bolognini. Devoted mother of Sherri Marie, Luigi, and Frank Bolognini and his wife Raquel. Cherished grandmother of Mateo. Dear sister of Linda Bolognini Dingman, Arthur Andes, Gloria Bendrick and Robert Andes.
Born in Jersey City, NJ to Gloria (née Ensmann) and Arthur Andes, Diane was employed with Quest Diagnostic of Teterboro as a computer data entry clerk. She was a loving sister, wife, mother and grandmother.
Funeral Mass Tuesday, 11 AM, St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont. Visiting Monday 4-8 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont. Cremation is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Diane's memory to the John Theurer Cancer Center, C/O Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation, 30 Prospect Ave., Hackensack, NJ 07601.