Services
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
201-261-1088
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Assumption RC Church
Emerson, NJ
View Map
Emerson - DRAGO, Diane C. (Cosgrove) resident of Emerson for over 45 years passed away on February 16, 2019. Growing up in Weehawken, NJ she graduated from Holy Family High School in Union City. She then became a proud employee of McGraw Hill Publishing Company, NYC, before becoming a mother of three. Diane was a parishioner of Assumption RCC, Emerson. She was a loving mother and wife, always putting her family first. She is predeceased by her loving husband of forty-three years, Jerry Drago (2011). She was the devoted mother of Kevin (Laurie), Geralyn (Paul) and Erin (Chris). She was most proud of her eight grandchildren: Alexandra and Cole Drago, Kaleigh, Conor and Liam Higgins, Ryan, Caitlin and Meghan Nallin. Dear sister of Janet Faherty, Jack Cosgrove, Lois Kelly and Arlene Mulhern. Diane loved the camaraderie of her many nieces, nephews, godchildren and dear friends. Family and friends are welcome to visit on Tuesday 4-9pm at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell. Funeral mass will be on Wednesday 10am at Assumption RC Church, Emerson. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. To view Diane's tribute page please visit volkleber.com.
