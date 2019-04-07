Services
Feeney Funeral Home
232 Franklin Avenue
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
(201) 444-7650
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Feeney Funeral Home
232 Franklin Avenue
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church
Ridgewood, NJ
Ridgewood - Diane C. Leo (NEE: Cembrola), 63, of Ridgewood, passed away on April 4, 2019. Beloved mother of Jonathan and Jason (Lauren). Loving partner of John Kuder, and devoted sister of Robert (Mary) Cembrola. She also leaves behind her nieces Anna and Kate, and nephew Matt.

Born in the Bronx and raised on classic Italian hospitality, there was nothing Diane enjoyed more than cooking and entertaining for her family and friends. Whether it was at her home in Ridgewood or her lake house in Pennsylvania, she put her food science degree to good use and lived to make the people around her happy. An ideal day for her was sauce simmering on the stove, laughter around the table, the Yankees on tv, and full glasses of wine in everyone's hands. A stylish city dweller at heart, she grew to love the serene boating life of Lake Wallenpaupack and was a natural at relaxing on Florida's Treasure Coast. She will be missed but never forgotten.

Funeral Mass will be Tuesday April 9, 2019, 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel RC Church, Ridgewood. Cremation private. Visiting hours Monday 4:00 - 8:00 PM at the Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Ave Ridgewood. Donations can be made to Structural Heart & Valve Center, Columbia University Medical Center (http://www.columbiaheartvalve.org/ - Make a Donation button at the bottom of page) Feeneyfuneralhome.com
