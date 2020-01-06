|
|
Diane Catherine Fotiadis
Saddle Brook - Diane Catherine Fotiadis, (nee Quinn), 75, of Saddle Brook, formerly of New York City, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Diane was a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church Saddle Brook, NJ.
Cherished wife of 49 years to George Fotiadis. Loving mother of George Fotiadis, Jr and his wife Ellen of Monroe Township, Kerri DeSimone and her husband Joseph of Saddle Brook and Kevin Fotiadis and his wife Kelly of Saddle Brook. Adored grandmother of Georgie, Logan, Joseph, Sophia, James, Matthew and Michael. Devoted sister Alberta McNamee, James Quinn and Eileen Pepe and her husband Vincent, also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday January 8, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:00 am on Thursday January 9, 2020, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 9:30 am Funeral Mass at St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church 488 Saddle River Road Saddle Brook. Entombment at Garden of Memories, Paramus, NJ.
