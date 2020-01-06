Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:00 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church
488 Saddle River Road
Saddle Brook, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Fotiadis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Catherine Fotiadis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Catherine Fotiadis Obituary
Diane Catherine Fotiadis

Saddle Brook - Diane Catherine Fotiadis, (nee Quinn), 75, of Saddle Brook, formerly of New York City, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Diane was a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church Saddle Brook, NJ.

Cherished wife of 49 years to George Fotiadis. Loving mother of George Fotiadis, Jr and his wife Ellen of Monroe Township, Kerri DeSimone and her husband Joseph of Saddle Brook and Kevin Fotiadis and his wife Kelly of Saddle Brook. Adored grandmother of Georgie, Logan, Joseph, Sophia, James, Matthew and Michael. Devoted sister Alberta McNamee, James Quinn and Eileen Pepe and her husband Vincent, also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday January 8, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:00 am on Thursday January 9, 2020, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 9:30 am Funeral Mass at St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church 488 Saddle River Road Saddle Brook. Entombment at Garden of Memories, Paramus, NJ.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -