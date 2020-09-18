Diane Cultraro
Fanwood - Diane Cultraro passed away peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020. Diane is survived by her loving children, Kenneth and his wife Lezlie of Easton, PA, Kathy and her husband Mark of Fanwood and George and his wife Elizabeth of Wyckoff. She is also survived by her seven wonderful grandchildren: George, Benjamin, Matthew, Samantha, Rose, Christopher, and Brandon. Diane was predeceased by her loving husband, Manny, in 2008. A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 3-6pm at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff. A funeral mass will take place on Monday, September, 21, 2020 beginning at 10am at St. Elizabeth's RC Church, Wyckoff. Memorial contributions in Diane's memory can be made to the American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123