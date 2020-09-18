1/
Diane Cultraro
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Cultraro

Fanwood - Diane Cultraro passed away peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020. Diane is survived by her loving children, Kenneth and his wife Lezlie of Easton, PA, Kathy and her husband Mark of Fanwood and George and his wife Elizabeth of Wyckoff. She is also survived by her seven wonderful grandchildren: George, Benjamin, Matthew, Samantha, Rose, Christopher, and Brandon. Diane was predeceased by her loving husband, Manny, in 2008. A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 3-6pm at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff. A funeral mass will take place on Monday, September, 21, 2020 beginning at 10am at St. Elizabeth's RC Church, Wyckoff. Memorial contributions in Diane's memory can be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth's RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vander Plaat Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved