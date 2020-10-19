Diane (nee-Carozza) Del Vecchio



Union - Diane Del Vecchio departed this life on October 15, 2020 at her home in Union, NJ. Born in Paterson, she was raised in West Paterson (Woodland Park). Diane was preceded in death by her parents Christian and Bette Carozza and her son, Christian Constantino. She is survived by her husband of twenty-nine years, Joseph Del Vecchio and her sisters Kristine Joganow and her husband Viktor, Cynthia DeVivo and her husband John, Lorraine Mantione and her husband Peter. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and granddaughters Gianna and Sabrina and her beloved dog Jack. She will be fondly remembered by her numerous friends and colleagues.



Diane was an administrative assistant to the neurosurgeons and spine specialists at ANS in Morristown for 20 years. While in their employ, she co-chaired the Brain Tumor Support Group, a service close and dear to her heart. Diane was compassionate, generous, loyal, and loving to all who knew her. Her loss will be felt by all of those whose lives she touched.



All who wish to participate in honoring Diane's memory may make a donation in her name to:



ANS (Atlantic Neurosurgical Specialists)



Brain Tumor Support Group 310 Madison Avenue Suite 300



Morristown, NJ 07960 or Camp Papillon Adoption & Rescue



PO Box 332 Stroudsburg, Pa 18360



In accordance with Diane's wishes, there will be no public ceremony.









