Diane Eisenhauer
Tallman - Diane Eisenhauer, 86 of Tallman, New York died on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Valley Hospital, Ridgewood, NJ. Born on April 25, 1934 in Montclair, NJ. She was the daughter of Ralph and Genevieve Gallucci. Predeceased by her husband of 52 years, William R. "Ike" Eisenhauer. She is survived by her cherished daughter Lisa Diane Ladewig and her husband Peter and beloved grandson Kyle William Ladewig all of Park Ridge, NJ. Predeceased by her brother Ralph Gallucci. Funeral Service 10 AM on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com
Visitation 4 to 7 PM on Thursday, August 20, 2020 Interment in Airmont Cemetery, Airmont, NY