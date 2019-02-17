|
Diane Golden
Wyckoff - Diane Golden (née Buschen) sadly passed away unexpectedly on February 13, 2019, at the age of 87. Born in the Bronx, NY, she spent her early childhood there and then Scarsdale, NY. She was a graduate of College of New Rochelle and worked in the insurance business before raising her children. A 55 year resident of Wyckoff, she was very active at St Elizabeth's Church including teaching CCD, volunteering at Sacred Heart School in Jersey City, cooking for St. Martin's soup kitchen, and heading the Sharing Committee with her husband of 62 years, Joseph, who predeceased her in 2017 and is greatly missed. Her greatest joys were spending time with her family and hosting holidays and special events with her extended family. Everyone and anyone were always welcome in her home. Diane was a caring and kind woman with a heart and soul like no other. Her love and compassion showed no bounds and she saw the face of God in everyone. She is survived by her 7 devoted children, Edward (Carol), Robert, Mary Day (Thomas), Diane Kanis, Joseph (Richard Santiago), Karen Hoban (William) and Thomas (Colleen). She also leaves her 17 adoring grandchildren, Andrea, Alyssa, Joseph, Edward, Emma, Matthew, Tyler, Christopher, Jenny, Daniel, Robert, Connor, Stephen, David, Mary, Richard and John and her 5 great grandchildren, Temoatzin, Yaretzi, Hyadi, Asa and Wesley. She is also survived by her loving sister Mary Lynn Cooper (James) and many nieces, nephews and cousins; especially the Coopers, the Shaw's, the Burkes, the Sweatts, the Spences and the Goldens. She will also be greatly missed by her devoted feline companion Lucy. The Golden family will receive friends on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff. A mass of the resurrection will be said at 11:00 AM at St Elizabeth's Church 700 Wyckoff Avenue, Wyckoff. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Diane's name may be made to the Catholic Relief Services, 228 West Lexington Street, Baltimore, MD 21201.... "SAFE JOURNEY MOM".