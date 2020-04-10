|
Diane K. Haren
It is with great sadness that the family of Diane K. Haren announces her passing on April 8, 2020 at age 89.
Diane was born on March 9, 1931 to Mildred and George Lindsay in Auburn, Maine. She graduated from Edward Little High School in 1949 and from Bates College in 1953, where she majored in sociology. She moved to New York City after graduation and worked in Social Services. She met Martin, a handsome WW2 veteran, at an Officers Club in Queens and married him in 1954 after a whirlwind courtship. Diane and Martin lived in Montvale, NJ for most of their married life. They forged lifelong friendships on Madison Avenue. Diane was a good neighbor, quietly lending a hand to whomever needed it. She helped start the first Meals on Wheels program in the Pascack Valley. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and antiquing. She never drew attention to herself but was known for her sense of style and eye for color and design. She worked at the Woodcliff Lake Manor Nursing Home in administration from 1972 to 1978 and then worked alongside her husband Martin in his real estate business. She was an avid reader with a curious mind. She raised her daughters to be independent and instilled in them the belief they could succeed in anything to which they set their minds.
Diane moved to Sunrise Assisted Living in Woodcliff Lake, NJ a year after her husband's death. She enjoyed being part of that community. Her family is eternally grateful for the compassionate care she received there, especially at the end of life.
Diane is survived by her daughters Kimberly Haren, Noreen Haren and husband Bruce Peterson, Gretta Haren and husband Billy Gravius, and her granddaughter Gillian Zhen Le Gravius. Diane was predeceased by her husband Martin in 2014.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude or would be greatly appreciated.
A memorial mass and celebration of Diane's life will take place as soon as we are free to gather.
Arrangements handled by Wyman-Fisher Funeral Home, Pearl River, New York.