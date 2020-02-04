|
|
Diane M. De Lisi
Verona - Diane M. De Lisi (nee Guarnieri) of Verona, NJ passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020, at the age of 72.
Relatives and friends may visit with the family in Paul Ippolito-Dancy Memorial, 9 Smull Ave., Caldwell, NJ on Wednesday, Feb. 5th from 4-8 PM. The Funeral Mass will be held in Our Lady of the Lake Church, Verona on Thursday, Feb. 6th at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. For information or to send condolences visit www.ippolitofuneralhomes.com.
Mrs. De Lisi was born in Newark, NJ and has been as lifelong resident of Verona. After graduating from Verona High School in 1965, she embarked on a career in nursing where she spent nearly 40 years with the Kessler Institute of Rehabilitation in West Orange. She was a nurse in the Urology Department, Activities of Daily Living and Occupational Therapy, as well as acting as the Equipment Coordinator.
Prior to her retirement in 2013, she was the 2010 recipient of the prestigious Ann Klein Humanitarian Award given annually to a person whose dedication and advocacy for people with disabilities is recognized.
Diane is the beloved wife of 51 years of Philip De Lisi; loving mother of Philip De Lisi, Jr. and his wife Tracey and Andrea Di Fabrizio and her husband Anthony; cherished grandmother of Nicholas, Diane, Anna, Angelina, Enzo and Evelina; great-grandmother of Lilly.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to: KesslerFoundation.org