Diane M. Kowalski
East Brunswick, NJ - KOWALSKI, Diane, M, 66, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29,2020 of East Brunswick, NJ. She is survived by her mother Theresa Kowalski (nee Potente), her brother John Kowalski and his wife Cathy. She was predeceased by her father William Kowalski. She was employed by the Port Authority of NY/NJ as a senior business administrator for 37 years, she was retired. Diane enjoyed going to Atlantic City and was a big Elvis Presley and NY Jets fan.
Funeral service at the Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave, Maywood on Thursday evening 10/1/2020 at 4:30pm. Visiting Thursday 2:00 to 5:00pm. Cremation Private. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made in Diane's name to Alzheimer's Association
