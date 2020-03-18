|
|
Diane M. Ulrich
Wyckoff - Diane M. Ulrich passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 202 at the age of 80. We celebrate our mother, grandmother, aunt, friend, volunteer, organizer, bridge player, mahjong player, church leader, tennis player and even cross country skier. Diane was born in Chicago, Illinois and attended eight different schools before her family settled back in Chicago long enough for her to attend Sacred Heart Academy and Barat College. In 1975, Diane moved with her husband Robert Ulrich and three children to Wyckoff, NJ, spending her time caring for her family, her wide group of friends and her community. She was a generous volunteer. For St. Elizabeth's Church, she volunteered in various capacities for 45 years and was instrumental in building the "new" church, served as a Eucharistic minister and remained a Trustee. She was active in St. Elizabeth's support for St. Martin's Soup Kitchen in Jersey City and for Sacred Heart School, spearheading their annual fundraising drive for many years. The Wyckoff library was another favored community institution where she volunteered for over 25 years, served on the board Friends of the Library, published the book "On High Ground: A History of the Township of Wyckoff," as well as delivered books, CD's and DVD's to residents at the Christian Health Care Center. For friends she organized book groups, bridge groups, tennis groups, trips to New York City for dinner and concerts and various other parties and gatherings. Her friends will remember her annual Christmas party where she spent months hand making then freezing every single appetizer that would be passed out to guests, usually by one of her three children. Aside from her Catholic faith, however, her priority was her family, for whom she organized large family meals, family holidays, and family vacations for skiing or sun, and hosted everyone at her home in Hilton Head, SC, a family tradition for over forty years. She was a former member of The Indian Trail Club, Franklin Lakes and Ridgewood County Club. Diane was predeceased by her husband Robert G. Ulrich. She is survived by her son R. Jeff Ulrich, his wife Melinda; two daughters Laura Brett, her husband Kirk, Meredith Hill and 11 grandchildren: Jeffrey (Beth) , Brendan, Monica, Matthews, Audrey Ulrich, Alison, Elizabeth, Sophie Brett, and Lucy, Thomas, Charles Hill and one great granddaughter Ella. Diane's visitation and the funeral mass will be private. A Memorial Service with the time and place to be determined will be held at a later date. Interment will be held at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Annandale, NJ. Contributions in Diane's memory may be made to the Sacred Heart School, 183 Bayview Ave., Jersey City, NJ 07305. Arrangements are by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home - Wyckoff. If you would like to share a memory of Diane or send a condolence to the family, please visit our Tribute wall at www.vpfh.com